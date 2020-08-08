COVID-19 Update: Arizona reports 1,054 more cases, 56 more deaths

Arizona health officials on Saturday, Aug. 8, reported 1,054 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 56 more deaths amid slowing of the state's coronavirus outbreak.

Declines that saw COIVD-19 hospitalizations and related usage of intensive care beds and ventilators begin to drop in mid-July continued as of Friday, according to Department of Health Services figures.

The department's latest numbers increased the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases to 186,107 and the reported death toll to 4,137. Yavapai County, as of Friday, had 1,969 cases and 67 deaths; the Yavapai County Community Health Services does not issue reports on the weekend, but ADHS reported Saturday the county’s total of cases at 1,980 and no additional deaths.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona dropped over the past two weeks, going from 2,539.71 new cases per day on July 24 to 1,577.57 new cases per day on Aug. 7.

The seven-day rolling average of daily deaths in Arizona also declined over the past two weeks, going from 79.86 deaths per day on July 24 to 55.29 deaths per day on Aug. 7.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare is conducting a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next four Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.