Bicycle store burglarized, damaged in Prescott Valley; police seek information

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) officers responded to the report of a burglary at Bike Works, 8500 Highway 69, on Thursday, Aug. 6, at around 11 p.m.

The suspect, which is currently unknown, forcibly entered the Prescott Valley business and stole a bicycle.

According to PVPD, the break-in also caused over $1,000 worth of damage to the business.

PVPD is currently investigating this incident and is asking that anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to this burglary to report it to the Prescott Valley Police dispatch at the non-emergency number 928-772-9267 or through the Silent Witness program, 1-800-932-3232.