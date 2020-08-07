Prescott High Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Aug. 8
Event will be live-streamed online
Prescott High School will host its graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 8:45 a.m. and noon on its Ruth Street campus/Bill Shepherd Field.
Some 200 of the 400 graduates are expected to do a last school tour before crossing the stage set up on the football field to collect their diploma. The Grad Night Committee will have refreshments and gifts for all the graduates.
Given the COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will be participating with only four of their family members and all will be physically distanced to meet health and safety guidelines, the district stated.
Prescott Unified School District will be live-streaming the ceremonies for friends, family and community members at youtube.com/badgermedia/live.
Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for coverage.
