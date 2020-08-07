OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 07
Weather  89.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott High Class of 2020 graduation ceremony Aug. 8
Event will be live-streamed online

Graduating Prescott High School seniors Erin Kennedy (front), the Key Club Vice President; and Madison Jackson, the yearbook editor-in-chief; stand at a social distance in Bill Shepard Field where commencement will take place in August. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

Graduating Prescott High School seniors Erin Kennedy (front), the Key Club Vice President; and Madison Jackson, the yearbook editor-in-chief; stand at a social distance in Bill Shepard Field where commencement will take place in August. (Jesse Bertel/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 7, 2020 2:06 p.m.

Prescott High School will host its graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on Saturday, Aug. 8, between 8:45 a.m. and noon on its Ruth Street campus/Bill Shepherd Field.

Some 200 of the 400 graduates are expected to do a last school tour before crossing the stage set up on the football field to collect their diploma. The Grad Night Committee will have refreshments and gifts for all the graduates.

Given the COVID-19 restrictions, graduates will be participating with only four of their family members and all will be physically distanced to meet health and safety guidelines, the district stated.

Prescott Unified School District will be live-streaming the ceremonies for friends, family and community members at youtube.com/badgermedia/live.

Watch dCourier.com and The Daily Courier for coverage.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Graduation ceremonies scheduled for some local high schools – with flexibility
PHS to celebrate Class of 2020 with revised graduation tour, Aug. 8 ceremony
Bill Shepard Field lights up every night to honor 2020 PHS seniors
Prescott High School Class of 2018
Howard: We are very proud of our seniors
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries