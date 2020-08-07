OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Aug. 07
Fire on Bumblebee Road growing fast; not threatening, evacuations not necessary

The Bumblebee wildfire was first spotted at about 9:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the area of milemarker 4 on Bumblebee Road - two to three miles from the town of Cleator. (Courtesy)

The Bumblebee wildfire was first spotted at about 9:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in the area of milemarker 4 on Bumblebee Road - two to three miles from the town of Cleator. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 7, 2020 7:20 p.m.

Fire management crews are currently working a wildfire that was spotted at approximately 9:44 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, in the area of milemarker 4 on Bumblebee Road in southeast Yavapai County.

Early on, the fire quickly grew from 35 acres to 200 acres, moving in a northerly direction fueled by very strong winds, according to a news release from the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. The blaze is within one mile of Bumblebee and two to three miles from the town of Cleator.

photo

Smoke from the Bumblebee Fire in Yavapai County. As of 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, it is not threatening to residents and no evacuations are necessary, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office stated. (Courtesy)

Resources from Daisy Mountain Fire Department, the U.S. Forest Service as well as many as five air tankers continue to battle the flames. Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies and Jeep Posse have also been sent in the event of evacuations and road closures.

Shortly after 7 p.m., according to Christopher Wilson of the YCSO, the fire is not threatening to residents and no evacuation will be necessary. The “set” message for residents has been rescinded. The residents in the area are being encouraged to stay aware of the latest news and information from local media, their local fire department and public safety officials, he said.

“Set” is the second stage of the Arizona “Ready, Set, Go,” emergency evacuation notification system, which warns people to prepare and be aware of the hazard.

Mayer High School cafeteria is the designated site for evacuees, if necessary.

photo

Location of the Bumblebee Fire, Aug. 7, 2020. (Courtesy)

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

