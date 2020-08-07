COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,968 cases, 1 additional confirmed death overnight

Yavapai County has recorded 1,968 positive cases of COVID-19, up by only eight overnight, and one additional confirmed death, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Friday, Aug. 7.

Yavapai County has tested 30,980 residents, 662 recovered, and 67 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients; East Campus four and no persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports six COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has 1 COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,239,988 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 185,053 positive results (up 1,406 since yesterday), and 4,002 deaths, up 79 overnight.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BENCHMARKS RELEASED

Yesterday, Gov. Doug Ducey, along with top officials from the Arizona Dept. of Health Services and the Arizona Department of Education, came up with a plan called "Roadmap for Reopening Schools," which details how Arizona kids could safely return to in-person learning. The plan gives details about how kids can make a safe return. The State of Arizona recommends there should be "minimal community spread" to resume in-person schooling.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.