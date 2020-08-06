OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Aug. 06
Police seek information about solar panel taken from speed sign in Chino Valley

A solar panel was reported stolen from a speed sign on Mahan Lane in Chino Valley. The Chino Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in finding the person responsible. (Chino Valley Police Department/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 6, 2020 7:18 p.m.

A solar panel was stolen from a speed sign in Chino Valley, and the Chino Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in locating the person responsible.

“On Aug. 5, 2020, a Town of Chino Valley employee noticed the solar panel was missing from the speed sign located on Mahan Lane near Territorial Elementary School,” states a news release from the Police Department.

When officers responded, they saw that someone had unbolted the solar panel and cut the wires leading to the sign.

“The sign will only function until the battery runs out,” says the news release. “The Town of Chino Valley will have to purchase a new solar panel or locate the stolen one for it to function again.”

The speed signs are funded by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and are not an item the town budgets for.

“The speed signs play an important role in keeping our children safe during school hours and reminding drivers of their speed,” states the release. “This is an important project for our department. We plan on adding speed signs to every school zone in Chino Valley as funding is provided but will need to repair this sign prior to purchasing additional signs.”

Anyone with information on who may have stolen the solar panel is being asked to contact dispatch at 928-771-3260. Or if they wish to remain anonymous, they may contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or online at www.yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by Chino Valley Police Department.

