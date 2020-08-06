OFFERS
Correction: Oberg not 'newly elected' but is leading in vote count

From left, Sherrie Hanna, David McNabb, Harry Oberg, and John Lutes. (Courtesy photos)

Originally Published: August 6, 2020 noon

In a story about the protest over the new Prescott jail, we included a quote near the end wherein we incorrectly identified Board of Supervisors candidate Harry Oberg as being "newly elected."

The online article has been updated to correctly identify Oberg as a candidate for Yavapai County Board of Supervisors District 1. He is leading in the vote count after Tuesday's Republican primary; if declared the winner, Oberg would face Democrat John Lutes in the General Election.

The error was in a quote attribution identifier from the rally event, not in an election results story.

The election results, as of mid-day Thursday, Aug. 6, have Oberg leading Sherrie Hanna by about 1,000 votes, followed by David McNabb.

The County Elections Office continues to tally results - thousands of ballots - from the Primary Election, with final results expected soon.

A correction will follow in Friday's print edition of The Daily Courier.

