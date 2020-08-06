Correction: Oberg not 'newly elected' but is leading in vote count
In a story about the protest over the new Prescott jail, we included a quote near the end wherein we incorrectly identified Board of Supervisors candidate Harry Oberg as being "newly elected."
The online article has been updated to correctly identify Oberg as a candidate for Yavapai County Board of Supervisors District 1. He is leading in the vote count after Tuesday's Republican primary; if declared the winner, Oberg would face Democrat John Lutes in the General Election.
The error was in a quote attribution identifier from the rally event, not in an election results story.
The election results, as of mid-day Thursday, Aug. 6, have Oberg leading Sherrie Hanna by about 1,000 votes, followed by David McNabb.
The County Elections Office continues to tally results - thousands of ballots - from the Primary Election, with final results expected soon.
A correction will follow in Friday's print edition of The Daily Courier.
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: