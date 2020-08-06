COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,960 cases, state to release back-to-school benchmarks

The recorded cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County increased by 34 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Thursday, Aug. 6.

The county has tested 30,734 residents, with another 314 tests reported since yesterday, 1,960 positive cases, 662 recovered, and 66 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients; East Campus five, with one person under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and one PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,229,713 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 183,647 positive results (up 1,444 since yesterday), and 4,002 deaths, up 70 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

BACK-TO-SCHOOL BENCHMARKS TO BE RELEASED

The Arizona Department of Health Services is developing public health benchmarks for the safe return of in-person, teacher-led classroom instruction. These recommendations will be ready no later than August 7, 2020, according to Executive Order 2020-52. These public health metrics are for instructing school officials in making decisions on how and when to reopen brick and mortar classrooms for in-person teaching.

On Monday, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman released a statement regarding reopening school facilities and upcoming public health metrics regarding the coronavirus in the state. In the memo, she emphasizes that Arizona is not ready to start traditional in-person classes yet, due to the high spread of COVID-19 cases around the state. Hoffman has called for Arizona to consider using “a downward trajectory in new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a decrease in positivity rates for COVID-19 testing” and “the widespread availability of testing with timely results.”

"Yavapai County Community Health Services continues to work closely with the Yavapai County Education Services Agency and district Superintendents to update their plans and expects more changes once the metrics from ADHS are announced," YCCHS said in the release.

Community Health Section Manager Carol Lewis is available for any questions parents may have by emailing, carol.lewis@yavapai.us.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.