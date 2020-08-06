66 players opt out of NFL season due to coronavirus pandemic
NFL
BARRY WILNER, AP Pro Football Writer
Originally Published: August 6, 2020 4:38 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 2, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: