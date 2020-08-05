Prescott Valley Police advise residents to beware of new subscriber service scams

Beware opening emails from various subscription services – NetFlix, Google, Apple - asking for personalized information: it is a scam, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Several Prescott Valley residents have reported the loss of money from their bank accounts after receiving fake emails from these various subscription services seeking updates to their personalized information, including requests for Social Security numbers.

”The department advisees no one should be providing that kind of personal information over the internet, or without making certain that such information is secure,” a release said.

“If you believe that your payment information may need to be updated, go to the official website yourself and access your account using your username and password,” the release said.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, or if you are questioning the validity of an email, contact the Police Department’s Community Service Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 928-772-9261.