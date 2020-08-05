OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Police advise residents to beware of new subscriber service scams

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 7:04 p.m.

Beware opening emails from various subscription services – NetFlix, Google, Apple - asking for personalized information: it is a scam, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Several Prescott Valley residents have reported the loss of money from their bank accounts after receiving fake emails from these various subscription services seeking updates to their personalized information, including requests for Social Security numbers.

”The department advisees no one should be providing that kind of personal information over the internet, or without making certain that such information is secure,” a release said.

“If you believe that your payment information may need to be updated, go to the official website yourself and access your account using your username and password,” the release said.

If you believe you are a victim of a scam, or if you are questioning the validity of an email, contact the Police Department’s Community Service Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 928-772-9261.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Recent scams include redirecting pensions, work-at-home schemes
Prescott couple falls victim to gift-card phone scam, losing $13,000
Tips for staying scam-free in Prescott Valley
ID theft scams reference tax software, Social Security cards, phone vouchers
Scam by fake IRS agents resurfaces, Prescott Valley Police warn
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries