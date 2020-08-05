Plan for overnight ramp closures on I-17, Highway 69 near Cordes Junction Aug. 10-12

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who travel Interstate 17 and Highway 69 near Cordes Junction to plan for overnight ramp closures beginning Monday, Aug. 10, according to a news release.

Motorists should allow extra travel time while the following restrictions are in effect:

• The northbound I-17 off-ramp (exit 262) will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, and Tuesday, Aug. 11. Detour: Drivers can use Arcosanti Road (exit 263). Flaggers will be in place directing traffic to access 69 and businesses.

• The southbound 69 on-ramp to I-17 will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 12. Detour: Drivers can use Arcosanti Road. Flaggers will be in place directing traffic to access I-17.

The closures are needed for maintenance crews and contractors to complete crack-seal work, which protects and extends the life of the pavement, ADOT said.

ADOT officials advise drivers to slow down and use caution around personnel and equipment while pavement repairs are underway.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call 855-712-8530 or visit azdot.gov/contact and select "Projects" from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT's Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.