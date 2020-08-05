Obituary notice: Catherine Marie Rice
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 6:35 p.m.
Catherine Marie Rice, age 66, of Mayer, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 1, 2020 in Mayer. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
