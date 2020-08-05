OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Aug. 05
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Noreen Joan Potthast (Joan)

Noreen Joan Potthast (Joan)

Noreen Joan Potthast (Joan)

Originally Published: August 5, 2020 6:41 p.m.

Noreen Joan Potthast (Joan) peacefully passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born in 1925 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada to William Sullivan and Elva LaBerge.

Joan worked for the Canadian Pacific Railway before moving to Los Angeles, California. She then held various positions with Shell Oil Company until her retirement in 1990. Joan was also a dedicated volunteer for St. Anne’s in Los Angeles. She enjoyed playing golf and followed all sports from hockey to baseball.

Joan married Herman Ferdinand Potthast in October 1966. After Herman’s death in 1982, she continued to live in Los Angeles until her move to Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott, Arizona in 2014.

Joan is survived by her brother, Robert Sullivan; sisters, Shirley Ann Master and Margaret Mary Nommensen; stepdaughter, Judith Ann Potthast; and stepson, David (Kim) Potthast; as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a future date.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Anne Louise Johnson
Obituary: Marsha Cudney
Obituary: Alice N. Townsley
Obituary: Ann Richey
Obituary: Edythe Marjorie Harstine
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries