COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 1,926 cases, 5 tips to keep children safe

Yavapai County had recorded 1,926 positive cases of COVID-19, up 28 overnight, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Wednesday, Aug. 5.

The county has tested 30,420 residents with 318 new tests reported, most likely from the Spectrum Healthcare testing blitz held Saturday. See additional test dates below.

The county's reported confirmed death toll held at 66 overnight.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center West Campus is caring for 14 COVID-19 patients; East Campus four, with three persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and two PUI. The Prescott VA has two COVID-19 patients and no PUI.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,218,017 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 182,203 positive results (up 1,698 since yesterday), and 3,932 deaths, up 87 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAY

Spectrum Healthcare will conduct a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

HOW TO KEEP CHILDREN & YOUTH HEALTHY DURING THE PANDEMIC

During any rapidly changing situation, loss of daily routine, isolation and uncertainty can lead to anxiety, fear, depression and loneliness, YCCHS shared in the release. Information overload, rumors and misinformation can make you feel out of control and make it unclear what to do. When you feel this way, your kids may feel it too — and they often sense the way you're feeling. Talking to them about what's going on can be challenging.

Caring for yourself during this time is important. Pay attention to your feelings and rely on loved ones or talk to a mental health professional. Get enough sleep, eat a healthy diet and stay active. This will enable you to care for your kids and serve as a role model for how to cope.

YCCHS provided these tips on how to help keep kids safe:

• Take practical steps. Encourage frequent and proper hand-washing — especially when coming home, before meals, and after blowing the nose, coughing or sneezing. Show them how to sneeze or cough into a tissue and throw it in the trash or cough into a bent elbow. Clean and disinfect frequently touched items and surfaces around the house.

• Demonstrate effective handwashing. Show your kids how to create tiny soap bubbles by rubbing their hands together and how to get the soap between fingers and all the way to the ends of their fingers, including their thumbs. Encourage your kids to sing the entire "Happy Birthday" song twice (about 20 seconds) so they spend the time they need to get their hands clean.

• Stay home more. As school and events are canceled and the family is staying home more, explain to your kids how this can help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Let them know that when the risks of COVID-19 become much lower or go away, they can look forward to being back in their normal routine.

• Practice social distancing. Avoid close contact with people outside of home, even if they don't appear to be sick. Pretend there's a bike between you and the person you're standing near, keeping about 6 feet apart from each other. Instead of giving high fives, fist bumps or hugs to people outside your family, give smiles and waves to say hello.

• Don't forget ways to stay healthy. Healthy habits include eating a well-balanced diet, getting regular physical activity and getting a good night's sleep.

RECOGNIZE SIGNS OF STRESS IN YOUTH

In addition, parents should watch for signs of stress or behavior changes. Not all children and teens respond to stress in the same way. Some common changes to watch for include:

• Excessive worry or sadness

• Unhealthy eating habits

• Unhealthy sleeping habits

• Difficulty with attention and concentration

Parents can usually help children manage stress and anxiety, but some children may have an anxiety disorder and can benefit from professional help. See the #YavapaiStrongerTogether link below for resources.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.