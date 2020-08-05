Church News: Week of Aug. 6, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

- Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. Zoom service will feature Dick Shurgrue, professor emeritus of constitutional law. Shugrue’s topic will be the recent Supreme Court decisions and possibly include his views on the potential changes that may occur within this august body. Visit Puuf.net to access the Zoom link.

- Prescott Community Church invites you to livestream worship Sunday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. via pccaz.org. Pastor Dave will continue his message series on the intriguing Book of Revelation. The worship, as well as past Sunday services, can also be viewed on the church’s channel on YouTube.com.

- Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church’s Blessing Bags is under way. Useful 5L Orange wet bags are ready for distribution to people in hard times and will be distributed anonymously by church members as they are needed. Bags contain hygiene supplies, beverage, food, first aid items and socks. 928-778-9122.

All are welcome! Chino Valley United Methodist Church invites all to worship this 10th Sunday of Pentecost Ordinary Time at www.chinovalleyumc.org, 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Pastor Bob’s message: “John the Baptist: Preparatory Ministry.” Readings from CEB: Genesis 37:1-4, 12-28; Romans 10:5-15, Matthew 14:22-23 and Luke 3:1-6.

As we approach the High Holy Days, Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, reflects on how our choices contribute to disasters and how some horrors cannot be avoided. How can we survive? Details, consultations and discussions are now by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

Unity of Prescott. Our Sunday services are now online only. You can view the service and Rev. Rogers’ weekly message every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this Sunday is “From Desire to Reality.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Alliance Bible Church. Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, Missionary Steve Lovell will share what God is doing reaching out to Central Asians. Seating is socially distanced, masks/gloves available and sanitizing stations are in place. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549 or abcprescott.com.

“In the Name of God the Father - Creator, Ruler, Giver, Thou, Father God at Work” is the theme for Aug. 9. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Worship with CDC recommendations: masks, sanitizer, physical distancing; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look” Bible Study. Online worship continues: savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

- St. Luke’s Episcopal invites you to visit https://stlukesprescott.church/ for information and sermon. YouTube Sermon continues, and TeleCare Ministry will be reaching out to all our parishioners. Food pantry open Fridays 9 to noon; donations Thursdays only, 1 to 3 p.m., or donations mailed to 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott 86301.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis asks if the work of healing around our bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki can give us a new outlook on the current struggles around racism.

- The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

- Living Free — This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. We will meet Aug. 15 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Come join us!

- Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

- Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish offers daily Mass (up to 25% of church capacity) at 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday. Weekend Masses are Saturday 5 p.m.; Sundays, 7, 9 and 11 a.m., 1 p.m. (Spanish), and 5 p.m. Masses are live-streamed to the Parish Facebook page.

- American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

A Place You Can Belong. A Place to Worship, Grow and Serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday, 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com; livestreaming worship is always available on our website.

- Firm Foundation Bible Church has restarted its midweek ministries. Youth group meets Thursdays at 6 p.m. and adult study of the book of Job is Thursday at 7 p.m. Join us for great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

- Calling all Methodists in Prescott Valley. The building is closed but the church is open, alive and well. Worship with us on Sundays at 10:15 a.m. via Facebook or Zoom. For more information, contact the church at 928-772-6366 or at pvumc@cableone.net. Be safe out there, we need each other.

- Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

- Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

- The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

- Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

- Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

The doors at Heights Church are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and rebroadcast at 6 p.m.

- First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org. For more information, call 928-445-4555.