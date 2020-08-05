OFFERS
Are your kids starting school online this fall? Prescott Valley Police ask parents to monitor activity

Parents need to stay curious about what their children are doing online, and should regularly be asking about the sites they visit, who they interact with and be curious how the various sites work and take note of whoever the children are contacting on a regular basis. For more information, contact the Community Service Office Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 928-772-9261. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: August 5, 2020 7:06 p.m.

With the 2020-2021 school year resuming with remote online learning, Prescott Valley Police are urging parents to be diligent about monitoring their children’s daily online activity.

“Many of these kids are new to the internet,” the release reads. “While the internet is a great place to learn, there are many dangers that parents need to be aware of in order to educate their kids and keep them safe from predators and cyberbullies online. Bullying and cyberbullying threatens a student’s emotional and physical health. It can impact a child’s social and academic success at school.”

Police, too, cited the reality that there are sexual predators trolling the internet, and as more children are online those risks can increase without proper parental watch over their interactions, the release said.

“These criminals are very skilled at posing as young children or peers with the intent of gaining access to your kids,” the release said. “A recent study indicated that the group showing the greatest increase in sending out sexually explicit photos were 8 to 9-year-old children.”

Parents need to stay curious about what their children are doing online, and should regularly be asking about the sites they visit, who they interact with and be curious how the various sites work and take note of whoever the children are contacting on a regular basis, the release advises.

“If you notice a change in their behavior, try to find the reason for the change,” the release said.

The Prescott Valley Police Department has packets of material to assist parents regarding online safety.

For more information, contact the Community Service Office Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or call 928-772-9261.

