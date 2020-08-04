Pet of the Week: Dixie

Meet Dixie, an approximately 5-year-old mixed breed.

Dixie is house trained, and good with most larger dogs, however, she is not good with cats or small dogs. She loves people of all ages, but we would recommend a home with kids that are at least 5 years old.

Dixie is a dream to walk on a leash and she is very quiet. She does have a high prey drive so no livestock or small animals for her!

If you would like to meet this cutie, please contact the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.