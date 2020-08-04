Pet of the Week: Dixie
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 3:05 p.m.
Meet Dixie, an approximately 5-year-old mixed breed.
Dixie is house trained, and good with most larger dogs, however, she is not good with cats or small dogs. She loves people of all ages, but we would recommend a home with kids that are at least 5 years old.
Dixie is a dream to walk on a leash and she is very quiet. She does have a high prey drive so no livestock or small animals for her!
If you would like to meet this cutie, please contact the shelter to set up an appointment. 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 30, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: