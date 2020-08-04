Obituary: Sharon Sue Good

Sharon Sue Good December 29, 1946 - July 31, 2020

Sharon Sue Good, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Temple, Texas. A Memorial Graveside will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Sharon Sue Good was born December 29, 1946, to Max and Phyllis Schwabauer Good in Long Beach, California. She was born into a military family, where she and her parents traveled and lived in many places. During her childhood, she lived in Hastings, Nebraska, where she enjoyed playing on her grandparents’ farm with her Aunt Judy Schwabauer Warrick.

Sue attended the Mary Lanning School of Nursing, in Hastings, Nebraska, where she obtained her Nursing Degree. During which time, she developed many longtime friends who still stayed in contact with each other for many years.

After graduation, Sue joined the Army where she served in Vietnam as a Medical-Surgical Nurse for three years and held rank as First Lieutenant.

Sue has worked over 30 years in many capacities as a nurse, including a Medical/Surgical Nurse at Phoenix Veteran’s Hospital and Prescott Medical Center, in Arizona.

Sue has always been a fantastic oil and watercolor painter and decided to obtain her Art Degree from Hasting College. She worked as an art therapist with behavioral health patients. Sue also enjoyed reading, planting, and bowling with her friends. She loved showing off her culinary skills to everyone.

Once retired, Sue and her friend, Nancy Clamons, traveled in their RV across the country, but then settled in Kempner, Texas to be close to her brother and his family.

Sue is survived by her sister, Cindy Good and partner, Judy Lucero; brother, Craig Good and wife, Kathy and their kids, Justin, and Amanda. She was also survived by her many close friends, including Sue Moxley and Ginger Asmus, who were her friends to the end. Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.