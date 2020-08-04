OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Aug. 04
Weather  85.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Sharon Sue Good

Sharon Sue Good

Sharon Sue Good

Originally Published: August 4, 2020 7:33 p.m.

Sharon Sue Good December 29, 1946 - July 31, 2020

Sharon Sue Good, age 73, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Temple, Texas. A Memorial Graveside will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 4, 2020, at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

Sharon Sue Good was born December 29, 1946, to Max and Phyllis Schwabauer Good in Long Beach, California. She was born into a military family, where she and her parents traveled and lived in many places. During her childhood, she lived in Hastings, Nebraska, where she enjoyed playing on her grandparents’ farm with her Aunt Judy Schwabauer Warrick.

Sue attended the Mary Lanning School of Nursing, in Hastings, Nebraska, where she obtained her Nursing Degree. During which time, she developed many longtime friends who still stayed in contact with each other for many years.

After graduation, Sue joined the Army where she served in Vietnam as a Medical-Surgical Nurse for three years and held rank as First Lieutenant.

Sue has worked over 30 years in many capacities as a nurse, including a Medical/Surgical Nurse at Phoenix Veteran’s Hospital and Prescott Medical Center, in Arizona.

Sue has always been a fantastic oil and watercolor painter and decided to obtain her Art Degree from Hasting College. She worked as an art therapist with behavioral health patients. Sue also enjoyed reading, planting, and bowling with her friends. She loved showing off her culinary skills to everyone.

Once retired, Sue and her friend, Nancy Clamons, traveled in their RV across the country, but then settled in Kempner, Texas to be close to her brother and his family.

Sue is survived by her sister, Cindy Good and partner, Judy Lucero; brother, Craig Good and wife, Kathy and their kids, Justin, and Amanda. She was also survived by her many close friends, including Sue Moxley and Ginger Asmus, who were her friends to the end. Scott’s Funeral Home of Copperas Cove is handling the arrangements.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries