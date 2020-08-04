Obituary notice: Cloyd Blanchard Williams
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 7:15 p.m.
Cloyd Blanchard Williams, age 87 of Peeples Valley, Arizona, passed away on July 27, 2020 in Peeples Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation of Chino Valley is in charge of the arrangements.
