Obituary notice: Brenda Kay Kloss
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 7:20 p.m.
Brenda Kay Kloss, 73 years, of Prescott, Arizona, was born July 6, 1947 in Ashland, Kentucky and passed away on July 31, 2020 in Prescott. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
