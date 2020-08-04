Hunt, Hepperle each win seats on Prescott Valley Town Council
Grossman, Kinsinger, Dohm and Dickinson head to Nov. 3 runoff to fill other 2 spots
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: August 4, 2020 11:44 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 2, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): August 2, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 31, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 30, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 30, 2020
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 18-19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 25, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 19, 2020
- FDA warns against using five more hand sanitizers found to contain methanol
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 26, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): July 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): July 28, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: