COVID Update: Yavapai County adds 38 cases, no deaths as of Aug. 4

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 38, with no additional deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Yavapai County has tested 30,102 residents with 1,898 confirmed positive cases, 613 recovered and 66 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 14 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and six on the East Campus with two persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports four COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient and no PUI.

Across the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services website, 180,505 Arizonans have tested positive for the coronavirus – an increase Tuesday of 1,008 cases. The state also added 66 additional deaths to its total, which now stands at 3,845.

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAYS

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next four Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.