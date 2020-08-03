OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 03
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
County Youth Livestock Show and Sale still a go

Leah Kite plays Buoy Pitch at the Yavapai County Fair on Sept. 5, 2019. The 2020 Yavapai County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Max Efrein/Courier, file)

Leah Kite plays Buoy Pitch at the Yavapai County Fair on Sept. 5, 2019. The 2020 Yavapai County Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Max Efrein/Courier, file)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: August 3, 2020 7:56 p.m.

The 2020 Yavapai County Fair has been canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yavapai Fair Foundation reported this week.

“Each year, as we finish up with the fair, the next fair is underway in planning,” a foundation news release stated. “Twenty-twenty [2020] was no different than any other year. However, as the world has experienced the pandemic of COVID-19, life has changed.”

Over the past few months, the foundation reported that it has “spent countless hours planning and preparing and working on plans to still hold a fair,” but couldn’t make it work.

However, the Yavapai County Youth Livestock Show and Sale will still be conducted from Sept. 10-12 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. The youth livestock auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 12.

“We are happy to be able to hold the Yavapai County Youth Livestock Show and Sale for the 2020 year,” the news release added. “This will allow the youth livestock members from our county to be able to exhibit and sell the projects that they have been working on all year long.”

In addition, organizers say that they will now start planning and preparing for the 2021 Yavapai County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 9-12, 2021.

For more information about the county fair, call the foundation, based in Chino Valley, at 928-899-6056.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2020 Verde Valley Fair canceled; youth to have online livestock show, auction
Cruise 4 Veterans car show canceled for 2020
Celtic Society cancels most of concert series for 2020
Yavapai County cancels annual Memorial Day event
Yavapai County administration buildings to reopen June 1; Board of Supervisors meetings still occurring remotely
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries