Yavapai County Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2020 Yavapai County Fair has been canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Yavapai Fair Foundation reported this week.

“Each year, as we finish up with the fair, the next fair is underway in planning,” a foundation news release stated. “Twenty-twenty [2020] was no different than any other year. However, as the world has experienced the pandemic of COVID-19, life has changed.”

Over the past few months, the foundation reported that it has “spent countless hours planning and preparing and working on plans to still hold a fair,” but couldn’t make it work.

However, the Yavapai County Youth Livestock Show and Sale will still be conducted from Sept. 10-12 at the Prescott Rodeo Grounds. The youth livestock auction is scheduled for 5 p.m. Sept. 12.

“We are happy to be able to hold the Yavapai County Youth Livestock Show and Sale for the 2020 year,” the news release added. “This will allow the youth livestock members from our county to be able to exhibit and sell the projects that they have been working on all year long.”

In addition, organizers say that they will now start planning and preparing for the 2021 Yavapai County Fair, scheduled for Sept. 9-12, 2021.

For more information about the county fair, call the foundation, based in Chino Valley, at 928-899-6056.