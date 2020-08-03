OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Aug. 03
Weather  92.0 weather icon
92 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Yavapai County over weekend; 6 more confirmed deaths; see virus mythbusters
Myth: The coronavirus is less deadly than the flu

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: August 3, 2020 10:57 a.m.

Yavapai County’s recorded cases of COVID-19 increased by 92 over the weekend, with six additional confirmed deaths, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, Aug. 3.

The additional deaths have been confirmed by death certificate matching, the release said.

Yavapai County has tested 29,931 residents with 1,860 confirmed positive cases, 613 recovered, and 66 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for 15 COVID-19 patients on the West Campus and five on the East Campus with three persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports five COVID-19 hospitalizations and three PUI. The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 patient and no PUI. 

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

TESTING BLITZ SATURDAYS

Spectrum Healthcare will hold more Testing Blitz events in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next four Saturdays, Aug. 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test. Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing.

STATE UPDATE

Across Arizona, 1,196,335 people have been tested for COVID-19 with 179,497 positive results (up 5,487 since Friday), and 3,779 deaths, up 85 over the weekend.

MYTHS ABOUT COVID-19

Myth: The virus is just a mutated form of the common cold:  No, it's not. According to the YCCHS release, coronavirus is a large family of viruses that includes many different diseases. SARS-CoV-2 does share similarities with other coronaviruses, four of which can cause the common cold. SARS-CoV-2 shares about 90% of its genetic material with coronaviruses that infect bats, which suggests that the virus originated in bats and later hopped to humans. 

Myth: The coronavirus is less deadly than the flu: Though the death rate for COVID-19 is unclear, almost all credible research suggests it is much higher than that of the seasonal flu, which has a death rate of around 0.1% in the U.S. Researchers emphasized this point in a recent paper published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine, describing how they found that, in the U.S., there were 20 times more deaths per week from COVID-19 than from the flu in the deadliest week of an average influenza season. 

Both COVID-19 and flu can spread from person-to-person, between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet). Both are spread mainly by droplets made when people with the illness (COVID-19 or flu) cough, sneeze, or talk. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs. 

It may be possible that a person can get infected by physical human contact (e.g. shaking hands) or by touching a surface or object that has virus on it and then touching his or her own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes. 

Both flu virus and the virus that causes COVID-19 may be spread to others by people before they begin showing symptoms, with very mild symptoms or who never developed symptoms (asymptomatic). 

Differences: While COVID-19 and flu viruses are thought to spread in similar ways, COVID-19 is more contagious among certain populations and age groups than flu. Also, COVID-19 has been observed to have more superspreading events than flu. This means the virus that causes COVID-19 can quickly and easily spread to a lot of people and result in continuous spreading among people as time progresses. 

INFORMATION

• Food Sharing in Prescott Valley: Thursdays, 5 to 7 p.m. at the former Albertsons.

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org/

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

• Local mental health resources: #YavapaiStrongerTogether – https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

