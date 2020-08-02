OFFERS
Arizona reports 1,465 new coronavirus cases, 18 more deaths

By Associated Press
Originally Published: August 2, 2020 4:47 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Sunday reported 1,465 new cases of the coronavirus and 18 more deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 178,467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. The known death toll is 3,765.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not release local numbers during the weekend. Watch dCourier.com for updated local coronavirus numbers Monday.

On Saturday, health officials reported 2,992 news coronavirus cases around the state and 53 additional deaths.

In-patient hospitalizations, ventilators in use and intensive care unit occupancy continue to trend downward slightly.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

But for some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

