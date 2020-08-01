OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Aug. 01
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Teresa Raye Hull

Teresa Raye Hull

Teresa Raye Hull

Originally Published: August 1, 2020 7:44 p.m.

Teresa Raye Hull, artist, wife, and mother of two, died in her sleep on July 22 after a long illness. She was 76 years old. She was born Teresa Hattabaugh on Nov. 14, 1943, in Kansas City, Kansas, to parents Vernon Hattabaugh and Thelma Hattabaugh née Vanasudall.

The family moved west to Prescott, Arizona, in 1958, where Teresa soon met her future husband, Ray Hull. She graduated from Prescott High School in 1962 and married Ray the same year. The couple then embarked on an adventurous four years in the U.S. Air Force, living in Texas and Alaska before settling down to civilian family life in San Jose, California, for the next 30 years.

A longtime professional artist, Teresa worked in acrylics, stained glass, and various other mediums, creating and selling drawings, paintings, jewelry, and other artworks since the mid-1960s. She learned and helped teach computer-aided drafting at Evergreen Valley College, and later worked for a homebuilder as a drafter. A 30-foot-long mural of a beach scene that Teresa painted at her home was recently valued at $43,000. Teresa and Ray retired to their home in Prescott in 1998. They had their 58th wedding anniversary in 2020.

Teresa is survived by her husband, Ray Hull; her daughter, Julie Amine; her son, Brian Hull; her grandson, David Hull; her sisters, Deborah Grgat and Penny Delisio; and her brother, John Hattabaugh.

Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Teresa’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituaries for 11-20-2005
Attend a free public talk, "The Amazing Quilts of Marla Hattabaugh", Feb. 3
Obituary: Jessie Cheyenne Taylor
Obituary: Gloria P. Payne
Obituary: Gregory Ray Hull

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries