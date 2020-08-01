Arizona reports 2,992 new coronavirus cases, 53 more deaths

Arizona health officials report 2,992 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 53 additional deaths.

That increases the state totals to 177,002 positive COVID-19 cases and 3,747 known deaths as of today, Aug. 1.

Yavapai County Community Health Services does not update county numbers until Monday. Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for more. The ADHS website shows 1,778 cases and 60 deaths in Yavapai County as of Saturday. That is up 45 cases and no additional deaths overnight.

The rate of new Arizona coronavirus cases has shown signs of slowing in recent weeks following the implementation of face mask requirements in many areas — including all of Maricopa County — and statewide executive orders to close businesses such as bars and gyms and to restrict restaurant occupancy.

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people.

For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death.

The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

PUBLIC HEALTH EXPERTS URGE 'RESET'

More than 1,000 health professionals have now signed an open letter calling for the United States to hit reset in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) roadmap includes immediate actions the government can take such as increasing production of key supplies through the Defense Production Act and creating national standards for face coverings.

According to the AAMC’s roadmap, the group calls for the following nine priorities:

No. 1 - Remedy shortages such as laboratory supplies such as reagents, transport media, plastic trays, sample vials and swabs for testing which is a critical national need.

No. 2 - Increase availability and accessibility of testing.

No. 3 - Establish national standards on face coverings.

No. 4 - Establish and enforce national criteria for local stay-at-home orders and re-opening protocols.

No. 5 - Establish national criteria for K-12 school openings and convene a working group to study different approaches.

No. 6 - Immediately expand health insurance through COBRA.

No. 7 - Begin planning now to prioritize distribution of the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine.

No. 8 - Address and resolve health care inequities.

No. 9 - Inform, educate and engage the public.

TESTING BLITZ

Spectrum Healthcare is conducting a Testing Blitz in Yavapai County from 8 a.m. to noon for the next five Saturdays, Aug. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. The drive-through COVID-19 testing locations are: 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. The test being offered is the PCR nasal swab test.

Patients can pre-register online, which will save time processing in-line, at spectrumhealthcare-group.org. This is a first come, first serve event and while supplies last. The testing service is free from Spectrum, however the actual lab test will be charged to patients that have insurance. The results take three to five days to return. Participants are asked to bring a photo identification and wear masks to help protect healthcare workers who will be doing the testing. There is no need to get a physician order.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs;

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org;

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19; and,

• Mental health resources – #YavapaiStrongerTogether: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.