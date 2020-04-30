Prescott Valley clean-up day set for Saturday, May 2

The Town of Prescott Valley will conduct its annual Clean-Up Day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 2, with precautions put in place for social distancing.

To reduce person-to-person contact, all fees for this year’s Clean-Up day will be waived. The town is also partnering with Yavapai County for the Clean-Up Day, meaning county residents in areas surrounding the town may bring their items for disposal.

Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis reminds residents that Clean-Up Day is for household waste only; no commercial disposal will be allowed.

Accepted items include yard clippings, furniture, and other residential items, as well as recyclables, including old appliances, Nos. 1 and 2 plastics, aluminum, newspapers, tires (limit 10), and automobile batteries.

Note that the following items will not be accepted: Free liquids, such as oil, anti-freeze, paint, etc.; medical waste; explosives; ammunition; propane tanks; and other hazardous items.

If you are disabled or if you have a handicap license plate and can’t deliver items to the drop-off site, call the Prescott Valley Public Works Department at 928-759-3070 to make arrangements for pickup.

The Prescott Valley Early Bird Lions will help the first 25 callers, but you must call one week in advance.

The Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce has postponed its annual Team Up to Clean-Up event, which typically occurs in conjunction with the town’s annual Clean-Up Day, until September.

The Clean-Up Day drop-off site is in east Prescott Valley on Valley Road, past the Ace Distribution Center and near the town’s wastewater treatment plant. (View, print or download a map with this story on dCourier.com.)

For more information on the Clean-Up Day, please call 928-759-3070.

Information Provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.