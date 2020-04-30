OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: William (Bill) Robert Casner

William (Bill) Robert Casner

William (Bill) Robert Casner

Originally Published: April 30, 2020 8:18 p.m.

Bill Casner, age 73, a fourth generation native of Prescott, passed into his Heavenly Fathers waiting arms on April 21, 2020, surrounded by his family and the love of Christ. He was born November 29, 1946 in Prescott, Arizona to Gene and Becky (Bond) Casner. They preceded him in death along with his brother Darryl Casner.

He graduated Prescott High school in 1966. After high school he married and had two sons, Johnny and Will. He was a member of the Teamster Union and worked in Arizona and neighboring states. He was also a member of the Kirkland Sheriff Posse.

In 1992, Bill moved back to Arizona from California. Through a mutual friend, he reconnected with his Jr High school girlfriend, Patty. They spent the next 28 years together; hunting, camping, dancing and being one another’s best friend. They both fit so well into each other’s families. He saw us as one and there was a special sparkle in his eye for each and every one of you.

He was an avid hunter from a very young age. A passion his Dad passed on to him and he passed on to his family. Sitting by the camp fire and telling, and reliving their hunts never got old. In later years as his health declined the hunting took a back seat to years of camping in Unit 8. He was a large supporter of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Mule Deer Foundation.

He met his best friend, John Lay in the third grade. They created a lot of history together throughout the years. As Bill’s health began to deteriorate, John was there for him. He did whatever he could to make his life easier and better. He really loved your tacos, John, they were his favorite. Thank you, special friend. Thank you to our extended family from Home Health Care. Lindsey, Pete, Angie, Linda and Taylor. You gave him a gift of hope. He had an awesome smile that warmed you and a kind and gentle heart. We thank you for sharing your life with us.

He is survived by the love of his life, Patty McQuality; sons, Johnny Casner (Gidget), Will Casner (Amelia); grandchildren, Kara (Brandon), Tab (Mariah), McKenna, Ryan, MacKenzie and Lacey; great- grandchildren, Holden, Braxley, Jayces and Caston; friends, Linda and Carole and his second family, aunt Von, Lorraine (Jack), Louise, Ren (Tasha), Trent (Jordan), Kayson, Colby (Tiffiny), Robin, Kohl, Tandr (Tish), Sammi, Jacob (Suzanna), nieces, nephews and friends.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Chris Dwane Kretzmann
Obituary: Chris Kretzmann
Obituary: John (Johnny) R. Hunt
Obituary: William ‘Bill’ J. Meadows
Obituary: Henry William "Bill" Huddleston

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries