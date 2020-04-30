Obituary: William (Bill) Robert Casner

Bill Casner, age 73, a fourth generation native of Prescott, passed into his Heavenly Fathers waiting arms on April 21, 2020, surrounded by his family and the love of Christ. He was born November 29, 1946 in Prescott, Arizona to Gene and Becky (Bond) Casner. They preceded him in death along with his brother Darryl Casner.

He graduated Prescott High school in 1966. After high school he married and had two sons, Johnny and Will. He was a member of the Teamster Union and worked in Arizona and neighboring states. He was also a member of the Kirkland Sheriff Posse.

In 1992, Bill moved back to Arizona from California. Through a mutual friend, he reconnected with his Jr High school girlfriend, Patty. They spent the next 28 years together; hunting, camping, dancing and being one another’s best friend. They both fit so well into each other’s families. He saw us as one and there was a special sparkle in his eye for each and every one of you.

He was an avid hunter from a very young age. A passion his Dad passed on to him and he passed on to his family. Sitting by the camp fire and telling, and reliving their hunts never got old. In later years as his health declined the hunting took a back seat to years of camping in Unit 8. He was a large supporter of the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and The Mule Deer Foundation.

He met his best friend, John Lay in the third grade. They created a lot of history together throughout the years. As Bill’s health began to deteriorate, John was there for him. He did whatever he could to make his life easier and better. He really loved your tacos, John, they were his favorite. Thank you, special friend. Thank you to our extended family from Home Health Care. Lindsey, Pete, Angie, Linda and Taylor. You gave him a gift of hope. He had an awesome smile that warmed you and a kind and gentle heart. We thank you for sharing your life with us.

He is survived by the love of his life, Patty McQuality; sons, Johnny Casner (Gidget), Will Casner (Amelia); grandchildren, Kara (Brandon), Tab (Mariah), McKenna, Ryan, MacKenzie and Lacey; great- grandchildren, Holden, Braxley, Jayces and Caston; friends, Linda and Carole and his second family, aunt Von, Lorraine (Jack), Louise, Ren (Tasha), Trent (Jordan), Kayson, Colby (Tiffiny), Robin, Kohl, Tandr (Tish), Sammi, Jacob (Suzanna), nieces, nephews and friends.

