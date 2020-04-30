Obituary Notice: Lorraine June Kirkegaard
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 8:15 p.m.
Lorraine June Kirkegaard, age 90, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on April 24, 2020.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
