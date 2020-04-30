OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu

Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu

Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu

Originally Published: April 30, 2020 8:20 p.m.

Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu — Born 4-21-54 in Lansing Mich., BA in Journalism from Michigan State Univ., worked at ASU department of business research and economic development; Assoc. Dir. Marketing at AZ Office of Tourism, Asst. Director of Advertising at U-Haul Corporation, was a staff reporter at Fountain Hills Times, and independent Consultant/Writer.

Mary met and married Moses Onciu and his 3 children in 1992, home schooled their two youngest children, which she poured her heart into, was an ordained minister in the IAOGI, ministered in the Maricopa County Jail, co-founded Hope World Ministries, an international ministry to orphans, and Hope Christian Fellowship-AZ in Prescott, AZ.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Genevieve Wery of Lansing, Mich. and Sebring, Fla. She is survived by Moses, her beloved husband of 27 years; her six children, David, Matthew, Jeremiah, and Josiah Onciu, her daughter Kristen Garcia, Lydia (Onciu) and Charles Levy; grandchildren Benjamin, Timothy and Alyssa Levy; her sister, Patricia (and husband John) Radell; brother Michael Newhouse; as well as many family members who love her dearly.

Mary passed on 2-28-2020 and is now at peace, resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Jacqueline Joy Kohler
Obituary: Brunhilde Polacek
Obituary: Andrea Sonjia Carreras Berry
Obituary: Helen Dever Felty
Obituary: Mary Kathryn Sterling

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries