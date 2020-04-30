Obituary: Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu

Mary Kathryn (Wery) Onciu — Born 4-21-54 in Lansing Mich., BA in Journalism from Michigan State Univ., worked at ASU department of business research and economic development; Assoc. Dir. Marketing at AZ Office of Tourism, Asst. Director of Advertising at U-Haul Corporation, was a staff reporter at Fountain Hills Times, and independent Consultant/Writer.

Mary met and married Moses Onciu and his 3 children in 1992, home schooled their two youngest children, which she poured her heart into, was an ordained minister in the IAOGI, ministered in the Maricopa County Jail, co-founded Hope World Ministries, an international ministry to orphans, and Hope Christian Fellowship-AZ in Prescott, AZ.

Mary is predeceased by her parents, Francis and Genevieve Wery of Lansing, Mich. and Sebring, Fla. She is survived by Moses, her beloved husband of 27 years; her six children, David, Matthew, Jeremiah, and Josiah Onciu, her daughter Kristen Garcia, Lydia (Onciu) and Charles Levy; grandchildren Benjamin, Timothy and Alyssa Levy; her sister, Patricia (and husband John) Radell; brother Michael Newhouse; as well as many family members who love her dearly.

Mary passed on 2-28-2020 and is now at peace, resting in the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Information provided by survivors.