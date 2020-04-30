OFFERS
Friday Catchall: COVID testing will make difference, at least peace of mind

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 6:12 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• REOPEN – The primal call for reopening the state of Arizona has become louder and louder of late. At the same time, Gov. Doug Ducey has extended the stay-at-home order to at least May 15 because current COVID-19 data does not support relaxing or reversing closures.

When I am out and about shopping for essentials – wearing an N95 mask – and notice many people not protected at all, and some people analyze all of this to point out an extremely low percentage of infection or deaths in the Prescott area and Yavapai County, we need to remember that Arizona ranks lowest (bottom) in the nation for testing.

Since testing numbers are dismal, that means people among us could have the virus and are gallivanting around unaware.

We have already heard numbers locally spiked in late March and early April because testing began in earnest. If more testing occurred, it makes sense we would find more cases (or now antibodies – people who had the virus but have recovered by now).

This in part is why during Ducey’s Wednesday, April 29, news conference the governor basically threatened those who ignore his orders. “This is an order that is enforceable by law,” he said referring to businesses. “A violation is a $2,500 fine and up to six months in jail.”

Like most people I too want to go out to dinner; my birthday weeks ago was a subdued affair, for instance, and Mother’s Day is coming in 10 days.

But you don’t want a celebration to be a one-and-done or plate-to-the-hospital bash.

• TESTING – Reminder: the governor has called for three Saturdays of “blitz testing” to make up for the lack of COVID testing in the state. This begins May 2 at Spectrum Healthcare, 990 Willow Creek Road in Prescott, and Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s Del E. Webb Outpatient Center, 3262 N. Windsong Drive in Prescott Valley.

It is on a first-come, first-serve basis, while supplies last, and no physician order is necessary.

The results, I say, will supply us with either peace of mind – or – confirmation of how serious the situation is or is not.

• CONSPIRACY OR ERRONEOUS? – Prescott resident Stephen Joannes has penned an analysis of surprising testing rates and results concerning the coronavirus; it exceeds the Courier’s length requirements for print but I see it as worthy of your review. To read it, “Should economy remain closed? COVID rates mirror influenza,” click HERE.

He presents some good arguments for reopening the state now. Let me know what you think!?

• ELECTION SEASON – Another reminder: now that we have petition-filed candidates for the 2020 Primary and General elections among us, the Opinions page of the Courier is shut down to them, according to our guidelines for fair play.

Candidates, that applies to you – as it has for the past six years or more; but, feel free to send us your letter anyway and we will try to work quotes from it into an appropriate news story, if possible.

Thank you.

• QUOTE – “I learned that 2 hours of homeschool is way worse than 8 hours of regular school.” – Sam writes to his teacher about his week and what one thing he learned.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): I took an early morning hike this past week. It outweighed the hour of sleep I lost and started my day with vigor. Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

