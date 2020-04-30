COVID-19 Update: Testing 'blitz' starts Saturday in Yavapai County, 81 confirmed cases

Yavapai County has tested 2,339 residents, with 2,241 tests negative and 81 positives, 11 recoveries and two deaths, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Thursday morning, April 30. The county epidemiologist received one additional confirmed case overnight.

The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and seven persons under investigation (PUI) as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports two hospitalizations with COVID-19, with seven PUIs on the West Campus, and two on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 18, Dewey has five and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases as of Wednesday morning.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 71,786 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 7,648 positive cases and 320 deaths, up 16 overnight.

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER EXTENDED TO MAY 15

During a live press conference Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Doug Ducey announced he is extending the state's Stay-at-Home Executive Order to May 15.

According to the YCCHS release, the COVID-10 (coronavirus) is different from anything else Yavapai County — or the world — has dealt with before.

"The coronavirus is still out there and reopening the economy, however right or wrong that decision may be, means a heightened likelihood that it negatively affects us," Terri Farneti, Public Health Coordinator for YCCHS said in the release. "What that means for the citizens of these counties, this state and this country is that we must take seriously our responsibility as American citizens. Whatever your feelings on the reopening of the economy, it is important to live your life as responsibly as you can. Continue to respect social distancing guidelines, continue to follow CDC guidance on masks and gloves, stay home as much as possible and avoid large gatherings. Respect yourselves and others and we can get through this."

LOCAL TESTING BLITZ LOCATIONS

Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC are participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz this Saturday, May 2. Testing locations include:

Spectrum - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road, and 651 Mingus Avenue in Cottonwood. Visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz to pre-register to be tested.

YRMC - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot in Prescott Valley, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive. No physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. Call to pre-register 928-445-2700.

The tests take 2 or 3 days for results, YCCHS said. The test kits being administered are the official COVID-19 PCR tests. Anyone who thinks they are infected with COVID-19, or believes they have been exposed to someone infected with the virus, can participate in the testing blitz.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

