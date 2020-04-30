OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 30
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Air Force, Guard jets to perform flyover to honor responders

A squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcons from Luke Air Force Base fly in formation during a training exercise. Over a dozen U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Friday, May 1, 2020, will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honor healthcare workers and others responding to public needs during the coronavirus pandemic. (Luke Air Force Base/Courtesy, file)

A squadron of F-16 Fighting Falcons from Luke Air Force Base fly in formation during a training exercise. Over a dozen U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Friday, May 1, 2020, will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honor healthcare workers and others responding to public needs during the coronavirus pandemic. (Luke Air Force Base/Courtesy, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: April 30, 2020 10:40 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Over a dozen U.S. Air Force and Arizona Air National Guard aircraft on Friday will conduct a flyover above metro Phoenix to honor healthcare workers and others responding to public needs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Luke Air Force Base officials say 15 jets will begin the flyover at approximately 3:10 p.m., and that it will last 50 minutes.

Officials say the flight path will take the jets over Buckeye, Luke, Litchfield Park, Surprise, Waddell, Goodyear, Tolleson, Phoenix and Tempe before they head fly over Chandler, Gilbert, Mesa, Scottsdale, Deer Valley, Glendale, Peoria, Sun City West, and El Mirage.

Participating aircraft will include seven F-35A fighters and seven F-16 fighters from wings based at Luke and a KC-135 tanker from the Air Guard's 161st Air Refueling Wing at Sky Harbor International Airport.

According to an announcement by Luke officials, "residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead."

Air Force Brig. Gen. Todd Canterbury said the participating military personnel are honored to extend heartfelt gratitude to healthcare workers and others fighting the outbreak. He added that participants want those watching the flyover to "enjoy the display of American airpower, resolve and pride while keeping frontline responders in their hearts."

Canterbury is commander of the 56th Fighter Wing based at Luke.

Luke's announcement advised residents to view the flyover from their homes and to maintain social distancing during the event. "They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks, hospitals and gathering in large groups to view the flyover," the statement said.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Iraqi student pilot killed in F-16 desert crash in Arizona
F-16 fighter jet crashes in Yavapai County; pilot presumed dead
Air Force: Obscene contrails above Phoenix unintentional
Fighter jet crashes on Havasu airport runway
F-16 fighter crashes into California warehouse, pilot ejects
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries