Tri-city area mayors weigh in on stay-at-home order extension

From left, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, and Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft. (Courtesy)

From left, Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli, Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta, and Chino Valley Mayor Darryl Croft. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 29, 2020 7:05 p.m.

Mayors in the tri-city area offered the following, in reaction to Gov. Doug Ducey’s May 15 order:

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli said, “While I am disappointed about the governor’s two-week executive order extension and its impact on our local business community, I understand his position and goal in protecting the health and welfare of Arizona citizens. The City of Prescott will continue to follow the governor’s executive orders and I encourage our local businesses to remain cognizant of social distancing standards and to work within the parameters of what the governor has laid out as best as possible. Our community is strong and resilient and we will get through this together.”

In Prescott Valley, Mayor Kell Palguta said, “I appreciate the governor making the decision to extend the stay-at-home order based off of facts and data, and not off of emotion. The Town of Prescott Valley will also be taking the same data and facts for Yavapai County and be making modifications to access town buildings and parks that are beneficial to residents of Prescott Valley. I am confident that we as a town and state will come back stronger than ever.”

The mayor of Chino Valley, Darryl Croft, said: “We will continue to follow the executive order from the governor’s office and the guidelines from the CDC and will continue to do all we can to ensure the health and safety of our staff and the community.

“We understand that this pandemic has affected each one of us personally in one way or another, especially our local business community. We want our local businesses to succeed and trust that following these guidelines and expanding services in an appropriate and gradual manner is the best way to do so.”

