Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, April 30
Photo Gallery: Pop-up food pantry at Gateway Mall serves nearly 200 families

A pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The free food distribution event was organized by Central Church in Prescott. (Central Church/Courtesy)

A pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall on Sunday, April 26, 2020. The free food distribution event was organized by Central Church in Prescott. (Central Church/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 29, 2020 7:51 p.m.

Photo Gallery

Pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall 042620 2

A pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall on Sunday, April 26, 2020, served nearly 200 families at the drive-through event.

The goal was to distribute boxes of food to local families struggling during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Central Church in Prescott sponsored the event through their “Hope for the City” initiative.

Watch The Daily Courier and dCourier.com for other food distribution events as they are announced.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

