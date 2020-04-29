Photo Gallery: Pop-up food pantry at Gateway Mall serves nearly 200 families

Photo Gallery Pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall 042620 2

A pop-up food pantry at Prescott Gateway Mall on Sunday, April 26, 2020, served nearly 200 families at the drive-through event.

The goal was to distribute boxes of food to local families struggling during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Central Church in Prescott sponsored the event through their “Hope for the City” initiative.

