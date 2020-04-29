Obituary: Silvia Herrera Lopez

On April 22, 2020 Silvia Herrera Lopez passed away peacefully at the age of 87 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. Silvia was born in Aguadilla Puerto Rico to Wenceslao Herrera and Carmen Lopez. She obtained her law degree from the University of Puerto Rico and later attended Harvard University School of Law. She was an attorney and a judge in Puerto Rico. She later moved to Chicago, where she was a trailblazer and highly respected leader. She was deeply passionate about the power of education and was a fierce activist and advocate for youth. She was instrumental in the founding of ASPIRA and was the Executive Director for ten years. There she created opportunities to meet the social and educational needs of underprivileged youth in the Chicago Puerto Rican community. She helped countless youth who had been left behind by the system to go to college and become successful. ASPIRA lives on carrying this same mission today. Continuing her educational leadership accomplishments she became the Assistant Vice President for Hispanic Affairs at DePaul University. Silvia also attained the prestigious position of Commissioner of Park Services for the city of Chicago. Silvia lived a rich life that most of us could only aspire to. She was not only accomplished professionally she blazed her own trail in life, living it fiercely, independently and uniquely. Silvia traveled all over the world appreciating cultures beyond her own. She was an old soul full of wisdom and spirituality. She had a brilliant wit and great sense of humor. Her joyful laugh will never be forgotten. Silvia settled in Prescott in 2009 to be near her two sons. Having lived all over the country she found her home here close to family. In true Silvia fashion she took classes at Yavapai College well into her 80’s. Silvia touched the lives of many that she helped along the way. She was an example of living life fully and in your own way. She left her mark on this world in her accomplishments and more importantly in intangible ways. She will be deeply missed and loved forever. She was preceded in death by her father Wenceslao, mother Carmen, and brothers Ralphie, Gustavo and Rene. Silvia is survived by her son, Alexander Fox Herrera and daughter-in-law Dorothy of Prescott; her son, Joaquin Fox Herrera of Cottonwood; grandchildren, Derek Fox and Elise Fox of Mass. and great grandsons, Nathan and Tyson. The family would like to thank the North Star Adult Care Home for their loving care of Silvia over the past year.

