Obituary: Patricia Nadine Dandrea-Poblano

On Monday April 20th, 2020 at 1:37 a.m., Patricia Nadine Dandrea-Poblano passed away peacefully in Prescott, Arizona. She enjoyed gardening, swimming and she had a great love for horses. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Granillo-Shafer, Lisa Granillo-Goodman and Andrea Poblano and her four grandchildren. No service is scheduled at this time. There will be a memorial scheduled for a later date.

Information provided by survivors.