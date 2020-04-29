Obituary: Harold Frey

Harold Frey died April 26, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. Born October 9, 1920, the family’s hotel business took him through his childhood to all five states of the Northwest Ordinance before the family finally settled in Chicago. It was in Chicago that he completed high school at Mount Carmel and college at Loyola University. His graduate studies had barely begun before the outbreak of World War II. After a stint of teaching college courses to officer recruits, he joined the Navy and served as an officer on LSM 293. That landing ship provided naval support at Okinawa, and its crew was involved in the pacification of Japan and northern China after the August 1945 truce. He returned to graduate school following his Navy discharge in 1946, earning a Ph.D. in chemistry from Catholic University in 1948. With his new degree, he joined DuPont at their Wilmington headquarters. He worked there for his entire career, initially in spectroscopy research, and then in commercial polymer applications. He married Mary Elizabeth Corrigan in February 1949; together they raised three children. They retired to Prescott in 1985, where they enjoyed travel, gardening and the Western experience. He volunteered for several years as an AARP volunteer tax preparer in Prescott. He loved science, opera, movies, puns, and his family, who will miss him a lot. He is survived by son, Raymond of Prescott and daughter, Patricia Swalley of Broken Arrow, Okla. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Anna O’Donnell of Seattle, Kilian Frey of Seattle, Colleen Ammerman of Watertown Mass., Nicholas Ammerman of Oklahoma City, Marian McLaughlin of Rapid City and Colleen Frey-McGovern of Madison Wis., as well as eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth and his daughter, Lolli. Interment will be in the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona. Final arrangements are being handled through Heritage Memory Mortuary.





Information provided by survivors.