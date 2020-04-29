OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, April 29
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 80 confirmed cases, local testing blitz locations announced

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 29, 2020 10:35 a.m.

Yavapai County has tested 2,321 residents, with 2,241 tests negative and 80 positives, seven recoveries and two deaths, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Wednesday morning, April 29. The county epidemiologist received two additional confirmed cases overnight.

The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and 13 persons under investigation (PUI) as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 11 PUIs on the West Campus, and five on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 18, Dewey has five and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases as of Wednesday morning.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 68,813 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 7,202 positive cases and 304 deaths, up 29 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ LOCATIONS IN YAVAPAI COUNTY

For the next three Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectrum Healthcare will be participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz at its Prescott location, 990 Willow Creek Road; and in Cottonwood, 651 Mingus Avenue. Visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz to pre-register to be tested.

YRMC is also participating in the Blitz. There will be a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 2 at the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Testing will take place in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive.

For both locations, no physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. Restrictions on testing have relaxed, so getting a COVID-19 test is an accurate way to go, YCCHS stated.

VVMC will host drive-thru testing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30. There is a also a drive-up COVID-19 collection site at VVMC to collect specimens. The collection site will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The test kits being used for the Arizona blitz will be the official COVID-19 PCR virus test, YCCHS said.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

LOCATION MAPS

990 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301

Spectrum Healthcare

Pendleton Center YRMC Wellness Center East - Del E. Webb Outpatient Center

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott, Prescott Valley Virtual food drive April 24
County supervisor releases upcoming Town Hall schedule
Courier closes office to public in precautionary COVID-19 move
Free technology help hour at the Prescott Public Library July 30
Free walking tours of historic downtown Prescott
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries