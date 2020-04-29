COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County at 80 confirmed cases, local testing blitz locations announced

Yavapai County has tested 2,321 residents, with 2,241 tests negative and 80 positives, seven recoveries and two deaths, according to a release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) on Wednesday morning, April 29. The county epidemiologist received two additional confirmed cases overnight.

The Verde Valley Medical Center (VVMC) in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and 13 persons under investigation (PUI) as of Tuesday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 11 PUIs on the West Campus, and five on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA reports no COVID-19 hospitalizations and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 18, Dewey has five and "other quad cities" are listed at seven cases as of Wednesday morning.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 68,813 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 7,202 positive cases and 304 deaths, up 29 overnight.

TESTING BLITZ LOCATIONS IN YAVAPAI COUNTY

For the next three Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Spectrum Healthcare will be participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz at its Prescott location, 990 Willow Creek Road; and in Cottonwood, 651 Mingus Avenue. Visit www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz to pre-register to be tested.

YRMC is also participating in the Blitz. There will be a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 2 at the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center, 3262 N. Windsong Drive. Testing will take place in the YRMC Del E. Webb Outpatient Center parking lot. Please use the main entrance from Windsong Drive.

For both locations, no physician order is necessary. Please bring identification in the form of a driver’s license. People who present for testing should wear a mask if possible. Restrictions on testing have relaxed, so getting a COVID-19 test is an accurate way to go, YCCHS stated.

VVMC will host drive-thru testing 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, April 30. There is a also a drive-up COVID-19 collection site at VVMC to collect specimens. The collection site will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The test kits being used for the Arizona blitz will be the official COVID-19 PCR virus test, YCCHS said.



CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

LOCATION MAPS