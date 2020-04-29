Church News: Week of April 30, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. Church News’ new home is Thursdays in the Courier.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:15 a.m. followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

Our Sunday services at Unity of Prescott are now online only. You can view the service and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic this Sunday is “Fear Management Part 3.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Flower communion: What flower are you? Set for 10 a.m. Sunday, May 3. The service at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Prescott will be held online. See our homepage prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis will celebrate this Unitarian custom in a new way.

Prescott United Methodist Church, Looking Back: Moving Forward. Celebrating 150 years in Prescott, 505 W Gurley St. in Prescott. Live streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

A sense of assurance is received in following the Good Shepherd. Online worship is at savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Our web page is also linked to our Facebook page. Please feel free to join us and let us know that you are attending. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Rd., Chino Valley. 928-636-9533.

Worried about trips to the grocery store and the strength of the food-supply chain? Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s 11 a.m. service on Sunday, May 3, will revive the Victory Garden to provide food security in our homes and excess to donate to food banks. Music by Meg Bohrman. Go to puuf.net.

Beit Torah, onetorah.org, hopes all are staying safe and finding online ways for religious observances. Torah discussion Sunday, May 2: Food security outreach. May 8 is second chance for Passover Seder, if first missed. Details, consultations, discussions now by phone, online, email. 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Christian Science Society. In-person church services and Sunday school are suspended at this time, however Sunday 10 a.m. and Wednesday 1 p.m. services are available via telephone conference call. Join us by dialing 978-990-5000, access code 128167#. The Reading Room will be closed until further notice. For more information 928-445-1710.

Prescott Community Church invites you to online worship every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. during our stay-at-home time. The worship service may be viewed via pccaz.org, or any time after the service on the Prescott Community Church channel on YouTube. Let’s join together in worship and praise!

The Word Of Faith – at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

Alliance Bible Church has Sunday messages posted online at www.abcprescott.com. This Sunday, Pastor John finishes a two-part series called “Don’t Worry, Be Happy,” from 1 John 1:1-4.

Service at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Prescott will be held online. Visit www.prescottuu.org. Come and hear what our leadership and your fellow congregants are doing to not just survive. We are blooming!

“Peace in Politics and Pandemics” – During this COVID-19 pandemic and current political climate, Sandra Zerner, M.Ed., will help you find ways to feel less stress in your life as well as a greater sense of peace for you, your family, friends and community. Music will be by Marlee Terry. Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, visit puuf.net.

Prescott Nazarene Church Worship will be live streaming Sundays at 10:30 a.m. online at www.prescottnazarene.com. Log-on and join Pastor Ira Brown every Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a mid-week devotional and update during the COVID-19 crisis. You can also follow us on Facebook for most current information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Heights Church’s doors are still open… virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church Online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” – Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church is worshiping online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org, just follow the links. Please join us for Wednesday and Sunday services.

First Congregational Church, 2016 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, has suspended all worship services and ministries/meetings until May 10.

Become familiar with their website, www.americanlutheran.net.