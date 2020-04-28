YRMC’s Wellness Center in Prescott moves to new location

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s (YRMC’s) Wellness Center – home to Preventive Medicine (Pendleton Center) and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation in Prescott – has moved to a newly remodeled location at 1112 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. The Pendleton Center in Prescott can be reached at 928-771-5794. Physical Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 928-771-5131.

These YRMC services were relocated to make way for a new health center and multi-level parking garage under construction at YRMC West in Prescott.

“YRMC West is evolving into a state-of-the-art medical and wellness campus,” Frank Almendarez, MHSA, Chief Administrative Officer at YRMC said. “We’re excited that our community will have access to a new health center that supports health, prevention and wellness. We’re also building a multi-level parking structure that will add many new parking spaces to the YRMC West campus.”

Some of the relocated services include:

• Adult Fitness Programs (e.g., personal training, fitness classes and more);

• Diabetes Education; and

• Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation Services (e.g., Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy).

During the construction, YRMC encourages you to allow extra time for parking if you are going to the West Campus in Prescott.

“Construction at our Prescott campus is accelerating,” said Almendarez. “This progress is good news, but it also means some changes for the people we serve.” YRMC encourages people going to the West Campus in Prescott to allow extra time for parking.

Information provided by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.