OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, April 28
Weather  79.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

YRMC’s Wellness Center in Prescott moves to new location

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s (YRMC’s) Wellness Center – home to Preventive Medicine (Pendleton Center) and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation in Prescott – has moved to a newly remodeled location at 1112 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. The Pendleton Center in Prescott can be reached at 928-771-5794. Physical Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 928-771-5131. (Courier stock photo)

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s (YRMC’s) Wellness Center – home to Preventive Medicine (Pendleton Center) and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation in Prescott – has moved to a newly remodeled location at 1112 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. The Pendleton Center in Prescott can be reached at 928-771-5794. Physical Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 928-771-5131. (Courier stock photo)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 7 p.m.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s (YRMC’s) Wellness Center – home to Preventive Medicine (Pendleton Center) and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation in Prescott – has moved to a newly remodeled location at 1112 Iron Springs Road in Prescott. The Pendleton Center in Prescott can be reached at 928-771-5794. Physical Rehabilitation Services can be reached at 928-771-5131.

These YRMC services were relocated to make way for a new health center and multi-level parking garage under construction at YRMC West in Prescott.

“YRMC West is evolving into a state-of-the-art medical and wellness campus,” Frank Almendarez, MHSA, Chief Administrative Officer at YRMC said. “We’re excited that our community will have access to a new health center that supports health, prevention and wellness. We’re also building a multi-level parking structure that will add many new parking spaces to the YRMC West campus.”

Some of the relocated services include:

• Adult Fitness Programs (e.g., personal training, fitness classes and more);

• Diabetes Education; and

• Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation Services (e.g., Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Speech Therapy).

During the construction, YRMC encourages you to allow extra time for parking if you are going to the West Campus in Prescott.

“Construction at our Prescott campus is accelerating,” said Almendarez. “This progress is good news, but it also means some changes for the people we serve.” YRMC encourages people going to the West Campus in Prescott to allow extra time for parking.

Information provided by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

YRMC expansion project will affect parking
Need2Know: This Dude’s Food being replaced; Batterman’s Auction, Figgy’s, Willow Creek Chevron, Foothills Bank to close; Burger King yet to reopen; Wellness Center moves; Coldwell Banker changes name
YRMC begins $80 million expansion plan
PV hospital celebrates a decade of caring
Value of a medically supervised fitness program
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries