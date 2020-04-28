Prescott mayor, city leaders pledge support to youth and families amid COVID-19 crisis

For this area’s children and teens, the COVID-19 coronavirus’ threat is likely less about their physical health than their ability to do what they want to do – hang out with friends, go to the movies, attend milestone school and community celebrations.

Teens are social creatures. To be sidelined by a germ, albeit a powerful one, seems nonsensical.

Never mind that this pandemic has closed down schools; cost parents much-needed jobs and financial security, forced teens out of part-time work required so they can afford college. Even favorite family get-togethers must now be virtual.

The conundrum is not lost to local civic leaders, many of them parents, educators and youth leaders who want to do whatever they can to ensure that the youth of this town are not forgotten. They want to be certain teens do not succumb to dangerous temptations simply because they are bored and isolated.

On Friday afternoon, April 24, Mayor Greg Mengarelli hosted a virtual Town Hall meeting to talk about youth issues. The panelists were: Yavapai County Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton, Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard, Yavapai County Education Service Agency Executive Director Stan Goligoski, Launch Pad Teen Center Executive Director Courtney Osterfelft, and two area youth leaders, Prescott Area Leadership Female Youth of the Year Madison Jackson and Mayor Youth Advisory Board Chairman Tessa Dunn.

The voices of the two teen leaders’ hammered home the blow of this pandemic on their generation.

Seniors left school the Friday before spring break never imagining they would never as students step foot inside their high school campus again, she said.

No last goodbye to friends or teachers. No prom. No scholarship night. No final tour of the district schools where students like Madison attended since kindergarten. No writing funny memories in classmates’ yearbooks. No Grad Night party as graduation as scheduled is cancelled.

The Class of 2020 in Prescott, joined by their peers across the nation, are experiencing a new version of “senioritis,” Madison said.

She said she has no doubt her class will surmount the lack of transition from high school into the future.

“But it’s still disappointing,” Madison emphasized.

Launch Pad Teen Center Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt feels that pain. She hears it from teens every day. She even hears it from parents.

Both Osterfelt and Yavapai Community Health Services Director Leslie Horton advised parents to stay engaged with their teens. They welcome candid, non-judgmental conversation, they said. So parents need to make time for such uninterrupted talks, particularly when it comes to imparting concerns about substance abuse or fear of poor choices, they said.

“It’s not a time for punishment, but for conversation,” Osterfelt said. “Above all else, honesty is the best policy. Who are they interacting with online? What are they posting? And how does social media make them feel?”

Children need to know they are the family’s first priority, Horton said. Parents need to stay on the lookout for red flags, potential substance abuse, vaping or questionable friendships, she said. Horton advised it’s OK to be checking up to make certain nothing seems out of the ordinary.

“Reinforce good behaviors,” Horton advised, suggesting this is when it is important to share meals, take a hike or go on a bike ride together. Take advantage of school virtual gardening lessons, she said.

“Live it up – with social distancing,” Horton said.

In closing, Mengarelli assured all teens that their civic leaders, educators, and adults mentors are mindful of their sacrifices.

Be it the need for a meal, a Wifi hotspot to complete their homework, or a cheerleader to encourage them when they have a down day, Mengarelli said this community is eager to wrap its arms around this generation.

“I’m inspired today. I’m inspired with this leadership,” Mengarelli concluded. “We will get through tthis together.”

Then he made a pledge to Madison and the Class of 2020 – his daughter Sheridan is in that class.

“When we have a graduation it will be the MOST amazing graduation you’ve ever seen,” declared Mengarelli who promised city resources to assure the postponed ceremony at Prescott High’s Bill Shephard Field will be celebrated in style. “And I forward to that day.”

