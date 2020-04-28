Police asking for public's help identifying suspects in 'vape juice' theft

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole products from a Prescott Valley smoke shop.

According to a PVPD press release, on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, the owner of Exhale Smoke Shop on Spouse Drive reported two unknown males entered the store and distracted the clerk. The men allegedly took four vials of "vape juice” and left without paying for the merchandise.

The suspects may have been involved in other local cases involving possible felony charges and therefore police are asking for the public’s help.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males approximately 25 to 30 years old. They were driving a blue later-model Mercury Grand Marquis.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspects is asked to contact the PVPD at 928-772-9267.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.