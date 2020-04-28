Pet of the Week: Big Mama

Meet Big Mama, an approximately 6-7-year-old Shepherd mix. She and her canine friend, Todd, came to the shelter together after their owner passed away.

They are now looking for their new homes. They can be adopted together or separately without any problems.

Although they enjoy each other’s company, neither dog likes other dogs. We do not know how they would feel about cats, as there are currently not any at the shelter. Big Mama is timid when first meeting new people and may give a low growl, however, she is just scared and needs time to warm up. She is quite the love bug and would do well in a calm environment.

Do you have room in your heart and home for this sweet girl? If you would like to meet Big Mama, please stop by the shelter today located at 1950 Voss Drive or give us a call at 928-636-4223 ext. 7.

Information provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.