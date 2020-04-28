Obituary Notice: Michael Gastonguay
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 7:41 p.m.
Michael Gastonguay, age 67, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on April 24, 2020 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
