Obituary: Eric L. Kranke

Eric L. Kranke passed away at his home in Prescott, Arizona on Sunday, April 26 at the age of 82. He was predeceased by his parents, Eric and Carolyn Kranke and sister, Carol Lehman. He is lovingly remembered by his son, Dana Cooper; nieces, Barbara (John) Benson and Nancy Lehman Stetler. Also survived by grand-nephews, Gregory and Brian (Alexxa) Benson and grand-nieces, Lindsay and Katelyn Stetler. Eric was born and raised in Fair Lawn (Radburn), NJ, lived in Boston and then settled in Chicago, IL. He was President and owner of Pension Actuaries, Inc. in Schaumburg, IL before retiring to Prescott twenty years ago. He was a past President of the American Society of Pension Professionals & Actuaries (ASPPA). He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1956-62. Eric was a long-time volunteer at the Northern AZ VA Health Care System donating over 4,000 hours of service. He was an avid golfer and skier, loved to cook and took his family on many wonderful European vacations. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the VA Health Care System Voluntary Service 500 HWY 89 North Building #15 Prescott, AZ 86313. Interment to take place at Prescott National Cemetery and scattering at Granite Mountain. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family. For questions please contact us at (928)445-2221.





Information provided by survivors.