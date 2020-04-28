OFFERS
Tue, April 28
Lack of COVID-19 testing begs the question — should Arizona remain closed?

A sign outside Principle Health Systems and SynerGene Laboratory lists COVID-19 tests available Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Houston. (David J. Phillip/AP)

By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: April 28, 2020 7:33 p.m.

A recent study by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation that tracks COVID-19 (coronavirus) testing in the U.S. revealed that the state of Arizona is last in the nation in administered tests with results per 1,000 population, coming in at 9.1 persons as of Tuesday afternoon.

For comparison, states like Rhode Island (52.8), New York (42.5) and Massachusetts (35.5) lead the way.

So what does that mean for those of us who live and work in the Grand Canyon State? Unfortunately, the news may not be what we, or Gov. Doug Ducey for that matter, want to hear.

In the next 48 hours, Ducey will need to make several decisions regarding the reopening of the state and its businesses, or at least loosening the restrictions. The deadline is April 30.

And with the state’s unemployment filings reaching nearly half a million (470,000-plus as of Monday), there’s a lot of pressure to do so.

To help catch Arizona up on the testing front, Ducey ordered a coronavirus testing “blitz,” calling for 60,000 tests to be administered over the next three Saturdays, starting this weekend.

That will surely help improve the state’s testing numbers, at the very least. But will it solve our coronavirus problem? Of course not.

Every day I see comments on social media, emails from readers, or news coverage of recent protests in Phoenix calling for the state to be reopen. With the numbers and research I’ve seen, I’m unsure reopening the state is a good idea.

Why?

Well, for example, our confirmed COVID-19 case numbers in Yavapai County are not growing exponentially. The county has 78 total, as of Tuesday, with more than 2,200 negative test results. But that doesn’t mean we should return to normal life. At least not yet.

The reason our numbers haven’t skyrocketed is because, one, the restrictions put in place by Gov. Ducey and the rest of the country; and two, because there hasn’t been enough test kits available to show where Arizona really is on the COVID-19 infection front.

I know these past few weeks have been hard, especially with the thousands of people out of work, but we could be facing a much larger problem if we open the state, and the country, too soon. So what do we do?

If Gov. Ducey elects to gradually reopen things, one model he could follow is the multistage plan unveiled Tuesday in Ohio by Gov. Mike DeWine, who is strongly suggesting face coverings for all employees, clients and customers.

“Wearing face coverings won’t happen forever, but if we want to get back to work, we have to protect our employees,” DeWine said. “To not wear masks would be negligent and a mistake.”

Other safe business practices Ohio is instituting include conducting daily health assessments by employers and employees to determine if they are “fit for duty,” which includes taking their temperature, checking for coughing or troubled breathing, and employers need to allow them to stay at home when they are symptomatic.

The Ohio plan also requires maintaining good hygiene, cleaning and sanitizing workplaces throughout the day and between shifts.

A limit capacity is also on the list to meet social distancing requirements, calling for businesses to establish a maximum capacity of 50% of the fire code, and use appointments via phone or video whenever possible.

So do I think the state of Arizona should be fully reopened, or remain fully closed? I’m at a crossroads. Maybe there’s room in the middle, a compromise.

First and foremost, we need more testing available to the citizens of Arizona. Whatever happens, the No. 1 most important factor should be the safety and health of our citizens.

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

