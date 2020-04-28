Update: 2nd death due to COVID-19 reported in Yavapai County

Yavapai County officials have reported that a second person has died as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"Yavapai County is sad to announce we have another death to report," a news release from the Yavapai County Community Health Services on Tuesday afternoon, April 28, reported.

The Yavapai County senior citizen who had underlying health conditions passed away on Monday, April 27.

The director of YCCHS, Leslie Horton, shared: “My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends who are mourning this loss, and I wish them strength and peace during this difficult time.

"This is another reminder to all of us to do what we can to protect our families, friends, and communities by following the recommendations that are created to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and future losses like this," she stated in the news release. "We all must do our part to protect those who are most vulnerable to this illness.”

According to the release, Yavapai County has tested 2,282 residents, with 2,204 tests negative (96.6%) and 78 positives and seven recoveries, Health Services reported.

The county epidemiologist received one additional case overnight, and one case with not enough detail to follow up, YCCHS said.

The Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one hospitalization from COVID-19, and 10 persons under investigation (PUI) as of Monday afternoon.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports three hospitalizations with COVID-19, with 10 PUIs on the West Campus, and five on the East Campus.

The Prescott VA has one COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUIs.

Prescott has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19, Prescott Valley has 17, Dewey has five and the "Other Quad City Area" category shows seven.

STATE NUMBERS

A total of 67,438 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with 6,948 positive cases and 293 deaths.

TESTING IS KEY TO UNLOCK ARIZONA

According to the Tuesday YCCHS release, testing is the key that will unlock normalization for Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced a partnership with the community to expand COVID-19 testing for Arizonans. For the next three Saturdays several community providers will be participating in what Ducey is calling an "Arizona Testing Blitz." (See full story)

Groups, including Banner Health and Walgreens, have agreed to participate in the blitz, and more companies are expected to join. Partners who would like to participate can contact HEOC@azdhs.gov.

To see testing locations, visit: www.azhealth.gov/TestingBlitz. YCCHS said it hopes to see a blitz testing site in Yavapai County soon. Restrictions on testing have relaxed, so getting a COVID-19 test is an accurate way to go, YCCHS said in the release.

FOOD SHARING EVENT

The Manzanita Food Sharing Event is taking place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prescott High School, 1050 Ruth St. Those receiving food should stay in their vehicle throughout the drive-thru process and ensure there is enough room available in the trunk for the food to be loaded by a volunteer.

CONTACT

-See Yavapai County’s COVID-19 dashboard at Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-For Yavapai Emergency Operations and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-YCCHS limiting immunization appointments except for infant or respiratory vaccines. For more information, contact 928-771-3122; and,

-Yavapai County WIC offers all services online, or by phone to existing or new clients. For more information, contact 928-771-3138 or visit Yavapai.us/chs/divisions/nutrition-services/wic.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.