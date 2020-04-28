1 or 2 of people missing from Chino Valley may be dead, police report

One — possibly two — of the people who the Chino Valley Police Department reported as missing last week may be dead, the Police Department reported Tuesday evening, April 28, and the third person has been arrested in Iowa.

Chino Valley Police have “located evidence at and away” from David Batten’s residence on Chino Drive, “indicating (that) Elissa (Landry) and/or David are deceased,” according to a news release.

Mitchell Mincks, who also was part of the missing persons report April 23, is a person of interest in this investigation, police stated.

All three were reported as missing and endangered. Batten, 45, who is the Chino Drive homeowner, is the step-father of Landry, 28, and 24-year-old Mincks is Landry’s boyfriend.

On April 25 and 26, the Chino Valley Police Department was assisted by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with a ground and air search in the area of Highway 89 and Drake Road, the news release states. This area was searched because of evidence collected during the investigation.

Searchers were seen combing the sides of Highway 89, and a large command post was set up at Highway 89 and Drake Road.

During the search no people or vehicles were located but searchers did recover cell phones belonging to Landry and Batten, police said.

Then, on Tuesday, April 28, Mincks was arrested in Waterloo, Iowa, on an unrelated arrest warrant. The Chino Valley Police Department has investigators en route to Iowa.

According to The (Waterloo) Courier’s website, Mincks is a former resident of Waterloo and he “has been detained in Black Hawk County, and authorities searched a home in rural Raymond on Tuesday afternoon.”

Mincks is on supervised release for a federal weapons charge, the Waterloo newspaper reported.

He was detained when officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and the Waterloo Police Department raided a home outside of Raymond, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon.

Nicholas Bonifazi with the U.S. Marshals Service told the Waterloo Courier Mincks was detained without incident on a warrant for a supervised release violation. The warrant was filed April 1 in U.S. District Court in Arizona.

Also, court records show Mincks was sentenced to just more than two years in prison for having a revolver after a Waterloo traffic stop in March 2017. Following prison, his supervised release was transferred to Arizona in October 2019, according to the Iowa newspaper.

MISSING

On Tuesday, April 21, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Chino Valley Police took a missing persons report on Chino Drive. It was reported at that time Batten, Landry and Mincks had last been heard from on Sunday, April 19.

An attempt to locate was sent out to law enforcement agencies statewide, according to the Chino Valley Police Department. Also, the trio was entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as “missing and endangered,” Chino Valley Police told The Daily Courier on Thursday.

On April 22, Chino Valley officers returned to Batten’s residence on Chino Drive. Inside, officers discovered evidence indicating foul play.

Since it is unclear who is deceased, the descriptions of Batten and Landry are as follows, according to police:

• Batten is 45 years old, 6-feet tall, weighing approximately 255 pounds; he has brown hair and brown eyes. He also goes by the name “Nick.”

• Landry is 28 years old, 5-foot-10, weighs approximately 155 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She goes by the name “Ellie.”

This past week, police believed they may have been traveling in a blue 2013 Subaru Forester, bearing Arizona Women Veteran plate “WV1236,” with Mincks.

If any of the involved subjects are seen, call the Chino Valley Police Department at 928-636-4223 or call 911. If one wishes to remain anonymous, they can report to Yavapai Silent Witness online at yavapaisw.com or by calling 1-800-932-3232.

Further details were unavailable at The Daily Courier’s press time.